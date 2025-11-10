Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.81. Sumitomo shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 19,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

