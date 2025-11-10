Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $129.84, but opened at $139.20. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $139.80, with a volume of 516,172 shares traded.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 11.7%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a market cap of $693.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
