La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 50482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $492.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,412.10. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 391,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 153,498 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 721,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 113,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

