IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.17 and last traded at $55.3920. 11,286,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 24,505,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,150.40. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,700,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 473,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,489.64. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,896. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

