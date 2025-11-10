Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.9650. Approximately 7,098,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,809,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATUS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 56.0% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $911.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

