Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.4350, with a volume of 30769449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zephirin Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Lyft by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.