Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.4350, with a volume of 30769449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zephirin Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Lyft by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.