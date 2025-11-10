Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$93.00 to C$99.00. The stock traded as high as C$94.23 and last traded at C$93.98, with a volume of 1051773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.54.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.31.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6%
Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 81.84%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.
