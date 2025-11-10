UBS Group Increases Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $63.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Centerspace from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.75. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Centerspace by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

