Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Gerdes Energy Research

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Gerdes Energy Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.42.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$60.34. 1,227,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.59 and a 52-week high of C$60.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.83.

In related news, insider Shelley Powell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.06, for a total value of C$1,741,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,608,413.78. This represents a 51.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider David Jason Oldreive sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$261,165.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,015. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

