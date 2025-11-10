Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.63.

Shares of SAP stock traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.59. 766,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$37.18. The firm has a market cap of C$15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

In other news, insider Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.93 per share, with a total value of C$131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,855. The trade was a 20.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. 40.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

