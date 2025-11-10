Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $257.00 at UBS Group

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $255.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial set a $255.00 price objective on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 193.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

