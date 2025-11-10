Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,680,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Wendy’s has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 398.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 192,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464,444 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 82.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

