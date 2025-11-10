UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.99. 3,451,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,944. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $775.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,747.90. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 687,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,616.06. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 361,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

