Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 590,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,345. Angi has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $503.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Angi had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $265.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angi stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

