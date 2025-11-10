HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.77. 2,105,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,080. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $34.16.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,474,000 after buying an additional 198,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.