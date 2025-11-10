Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.
In related news, Director Sonia Baxendale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,050. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total value of C$257,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,285.02. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
