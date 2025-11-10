Raymond James Financial Cuts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s current price.
CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,897.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Software
Constellation Software Stock Down 2.8%
Insider Transactions at Constellation Software
In other news, insider Mark Robert Miller purchased 275 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,428,980.42. This represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.