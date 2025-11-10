Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$72.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. CIBC lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Argus raised Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

TSE:ENB remained flat at C$66.94 during trading hours on Monday. 5,820,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge has a one year low of C$56.51 and a one year high of C$70.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

