goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$194.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$203.00.
goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.
