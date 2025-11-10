Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$2,900.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,764.29.

Shares of FFH stock traded down C$20.17 on Monday, reaching C$2,190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,676. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.45. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$1,836.92 and a 12-month high of C$2,522.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,374.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,359.73.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

