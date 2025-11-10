Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.
EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$81.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Paradigm Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.61.
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
