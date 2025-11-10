CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.40.
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
