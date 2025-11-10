Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$2,600.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.45.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

About Cenovus Energy

CVE stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$25.97. The stock has a market cap of C$43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.94.

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.