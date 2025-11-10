SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.4250. Approximately 3,044,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,712,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of SES AI from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $883.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SES AI had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 490.03%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that SES AI Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SES AI by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,083,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,945 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 151,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 2,314.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,090,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

