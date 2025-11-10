InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 29,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 52,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

InnovAge Trading Down 11.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $636.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.