Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Shares Up 15.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.3% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Globalstar traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 605,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 892,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

GSAT has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSAT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $159,430.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 107,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,889.75. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $805,030.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 320,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,859.08. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 122,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,544 in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 100.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 146.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Up 16.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.