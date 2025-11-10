Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $42.00. 209,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,110,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MLYS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $644,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 831,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,471,784.35. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $445,970.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,376.55. This trade represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,393 over the last three months. 33.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

