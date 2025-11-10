Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 781 shares.The stock last traded at $68.42 and had previously closed at $67.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zealand Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.72 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 67.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zealand Pharma A/S
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.