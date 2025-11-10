Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 781 shares.The stock last traded at $68.42 and had previously closed at $67.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zealand Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.72 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 67.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

