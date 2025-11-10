Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 90,349 shares.The stock last traded at $8.5350 and had previously closed at $8.4180.

Secom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

