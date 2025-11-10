Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 11.9% – Should You Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.0550. 3,730,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,553,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 10.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 129.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 366,302 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.