Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.7670. Approximately 318,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,550,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $47,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 200,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,490.42. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $49,382.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,740.74. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,972 shares of company stock worth $143,908. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 142,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

