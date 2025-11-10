Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 61,493 shares.The stock last traded at $4.68 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Daito Trust Construction Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

