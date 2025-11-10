Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 31,810 shares.The stock last traded at $36.97 and had previously closed at $36.55.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $844.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLDR. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

