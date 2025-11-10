Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins set a C$149.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$132.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.15.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Down 1.2%

About Cargojet

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$65.60 and a 12-month high of C$139.54.

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.