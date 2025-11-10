Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Rogers Communication Trading Up 0.8%

RCI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 435,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rogers Communication has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communication

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 3rd quarter worth $2,624,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,159 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communication during the 3rd quarter worth $20,881,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 80,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communication in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

