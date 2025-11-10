CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.85 on Monday, reaching C$41.93. 270,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.19 and a one year high of C$42.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.29.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico.

