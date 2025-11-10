Barclays Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,600.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.50.

MTD traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,440.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,454.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,320.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,238.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $1,994,981. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

