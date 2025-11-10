Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 598,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 241,878 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.