BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.83.

IGM Financial stock traded up C$2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$55.76. 354,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,070. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$38.89 and a 1 year high of C$56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.30.

In related news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Insiders have sold a total of 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909 over the last three months. 66.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

