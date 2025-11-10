Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 304,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,081. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$24.40 and a 1 year high of C$33.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.99.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

