Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BLX
Boralex Stock Performance
About Boralex
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.