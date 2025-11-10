ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$55.75. 115,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,917. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.37. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$44.42 and a 52-week high of C$56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.89.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

