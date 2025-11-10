Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.98. Uxin shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 9,942 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uxin has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Uxin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UXIN

Uxin Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.89 million for the quarter. Uxin has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.