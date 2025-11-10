AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 746,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 372,741 shares.The stock last traded at $41.71 and had previously closed at $42.19.

AIA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

AIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 229.0%.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

