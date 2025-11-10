Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $152.06, but opened at $145.00. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $144.9260, with a volume of 322,711 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after buying an additional 98,431 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

