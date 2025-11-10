ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $13.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.6050, with a volume of 38,549,083 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are set to reverse split on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

