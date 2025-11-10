Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Spirent Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.5475, but opened at $10.00. Spirent Communications shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 153 shares traded.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
