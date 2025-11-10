Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.10, but opened at $147.30. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $152.08, with a volume of 189,695 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 11.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $3,729,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.