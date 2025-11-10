Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 10th (BCE, DKNG, DV, ED, EVCM, FIGS, GMED, GOOS, GSL, HG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 10th:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $101.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

