Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $16.76. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 409 shares.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

