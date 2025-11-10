Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $13.81. Rohm shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands.

Rohm Trading Down 15.0%

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Rohm alerts:

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%.

Rohm Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rohm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rohm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.